Convicted sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man convicted of child molestation in Lee County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Maverick Feliciano Jr., 30, of Springfield, Missouri, received his sentence and was designated a sex offender for life for crimes against a child. Feliciano was judged guilty of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of lewd or lascivious conduct.

In 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving information about the defendant molesting a child; that investigation led to Feliciano’s arrest.

