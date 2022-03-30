Charlotte County grand jury indicts man on fentanyl overdose death

A Charlotte County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Port Charlotte man with crimes including first-degree murder for dealing fentanyl that led to an overdose death.

Jamil John Mahshie, 35 years old, has been indicted with first-degree murder — unlawful distribution of fentanyl; sale or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

According to documents from State Attorney Amira D. Fox, it is alleged that on April 24, 2021, Mahshie communicated with the victim via Facebook Messenger and agreed to provide the victim with a controlled substance. The deal was completed in the driveway of Mahshie’s home in Port Charlotte at around 4:30 a.m. The victim was found dead in the victim’s home later that day. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Overdose Unit conducted the death investigation.

