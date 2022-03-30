Bonita Springs man sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A Bonita Springs man has been judged guilty and sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Jose Cifuentes received his prison sentence, followed by 10 years of probation and lifelong designation as a sex offender, for four counts of possession of child pornography.

In 2021, a tip was provided to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being stored on a device linked to a Bonita Springs internet address. The investigation led to a search of Cifuentes’ home. Child pornography was then found on multiple devices recovered from the home.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

