Woman arrested after crashing through gate, driving onto runway at RSW

A woman is under arrest after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say she drove her car through a gate and onto the grounds of Southwest Florida International Airport.

According to deputies, Alejandra Campuzano, 42, drove her car through a secured gate on Saturday afternoon. They say before the gate was a sign that said, “This area is a designated operational area of an airport and anyone who trespasses on this property commits a felony.”

Deputies say after Campuzano crashed through the gate, she drove across an active runway, endangering the lives of hundreds of people on incoming aircraft. After crossing the runway, Campuzano drove toward Gate 63B near Spirit Airlines airplanes.

Campuzano was finally stopped after Swissport employees tried to get in her way to keep her from driving further. She was taken into custody by airport police, who say she immediately asked for a lawyer.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies met with Campuzano in an interview room at the airport to take over the investigation. They say she began shouting at them, calling them a “dirty rat,” and threatened an airport police officer saying, “I will blow your brains out.”

Campuzano was taken to the Lee County Jail, where she is being held on a $205,500 bond. She faces charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief with property damage totaling $1,000 or more, trespassing, and crimes against a person.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

