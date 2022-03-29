Temporary burn ban issued for Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is issuing a temporary burn ban to help limit the fire risks within the city.

The ban went into effect on Tuesday. It prohibits recreational burns like fire pits and campfires. It also bans city permitted burns like bonfires and land clearing burns.

Fire for cooking is still allowed if the fire being used is fully contained as it would be in a grill.

Cape Coral says the burn ban will continue until the local drought index is below 600 for seven consecutive days.

The Cape Coral Fire Department also asks the community to be vigilant in not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window. The Department asks that vehicles, including ATVs, only be used on paved, gravel, or dirt surfaces and not on grassy areas where they could spark a fire.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

