Record heat on tap for Tuesday

Get ready for a hot day on Tuesday! After some patchy fog in the morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. With a dry air mass in place, we’ll warm up quickly, with highs climbing into the 90s for many.

In fact, Fort Myers is on track to tie a record, with a forecast high of 91 degrees!

Dry, warm weather persists through Wednesday and, for the most part, through Thursday other than a chance for just a stray shower inland.

Changes arrive as we head into Friday and the weekend. A front will approach the area from the northwest, where it will stall across the area into the weekend, bring us the return of unsettled weather.

Look for daily chances for at least a few showers and storms with humidity returning.

Reporter: KC Sherman



