Naples city leaders hear issues and solutions after study on the city’s affordable housing

There is a renewed push to tackle affordable housing in an area known for high rent prices. Naples city leaders are working to get those prices down.

The nearly nonexistent affordable housing is something city leaders have known about for years. And, after hearing the results of a study it sounds like it could be years before we see any real relief.

There is a major lack of affordable housing in Naples. Elizabeth Radi, an affordable housing advocate, says maybe magic is even more likely than finding affordable housing here. “It’s like trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat,” Radi said.

Bright Community Trust presented its phase three findings of an affordable housing study.

Some key things the study found were that there is hardly any affordable housing, there is an undersupply of smaller units and the price of land is much higher than in other parts of the state.

Marten Heybroek lives in Naples. “There’s always a need for affordable housing there’s no doubt about it but the best way to address it is in the marketplace not by the government,” Heybroek said.

The city commissioned the housing counseling agency to come up with a plan, but some say leaders dug their heads into the sand for too long. “I mean there has been years and years of a lack of affordable housing and it’s just to a point where it cannot be ignored anymore,” said Radi.

Radi, along with many others at the meeting, says the solution cannot be placed onto one agency, organization, or government entity. “It’s going to take a collective effort where people are coming together and deciding that they’re going to do the right thing and it has nothing to do with their pockets,” Radi said.

Heybroek says maybe government intervention isn’t the best idea here. “I have never seen Government involved in housing where it’s been successful it’s always been a disaster,” said Heybroek.

He and others say the government should just stay out of it.

The meeting on Tuesday night was the final phase of getting feedback from the community. And, a final report will be presented to Naples City Council at a later date.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Lauren Leslie

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know