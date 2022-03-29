Man arrested after officers say he robbed a Clewiston bank

Clewiston police have arrested the man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Clewiston Police Department responded to First Bank after reporters that a man had robbed the bank. This First Bank is located at 300 East Sugarland Highway.

The teller says the man demanded money and implied he had a weapon, although one was never exposed. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery suspect was described as a 5’5″ man wearing a camouflage hat, orange vest, face mask and blue jeans. After the robbery, he simply walked out of the bank. That suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Sanchez, of Clewiston.

Officer Rebecca Myers said she recognized ht suspect after getting to the scene. Sanchez-Sanchez also matched the description and had about 10 $100 bills on his person.

Police later obtained a warrant for Sanchez-Sanchez’s home, located along San Benito St. in Clewiston. There, law enforcement found the remainder of the cash hidden inside a pillow, the blue bag he carried the cash out in, a walkie-talkie that the suspect used to fake that he had a weapon, and the clothes that matched the robber’s profile.

Sanchez-Sanchez could face a charge of armed bank robbery.

If you have more information about this case, you are being asked to contact Detective Williams at (863) 983-1474.

