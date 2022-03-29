Lee Health’s April blood drive schedule

Lee Health continues to look for people who want to give blood and help with blood supplies that the hospital system says are critically low.

Lee Health says all of the blood donated during the blood drives stays within the Lee Health system to help people here in Southwest Florida.

The hospital’s mobile blood donation center will be moving throughout Lee County in April. You can find a list of upcoming dates and locations below.

Wednesday, March 30th

Florida Cancer Specialists 12 p.m.-5 p.m., 8440 Murano Del Lago Dr., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Thursday, March 31st

Blueway RV Village 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 19370 S. Tamiami Trl., Fort Myers, FL 33908

Monday, April 4th

CoolAir Conditioning 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 2837 Fowler St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Whispering Palms at Pelican Preserve Shops 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Corner of Colonial and Treeline Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33913

Tuesday, April 5th

Florida Cancer Specialists 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1708 Cape Coral Pkwy. W. Unit #10, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Trebing Tile & Carpet 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 4537 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904

Wednesday, April 6th

Wednesday, April 6th Lee County Sheriff’s Office 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 14750 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33912

Click here if you would like to see a full schedule of Lee Health’s blood donation locations for April.

Lee Health says the blood you donate could be used for urgent blood transfusions, cancer patients, premature babies, and other life-saving situations.

