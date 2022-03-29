Free event in Naples on navigating your senior years

Seniors Blue Book invites everyone to the 10th annual Navigating the Senior Years: Preparing for Aging Symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic, located at 625 111th Ave. N. in Naples.

According to a press release, attendees will be able to learn from area experts about the financial, legal, healthcare and lifestyle options available for aging in place safely and comfortably. The event will also educate people about in-home services and senior lifestyle community options in both Lee and Collier counties. Panelists will share information about the importance of socialization, home healthcare, transition planning, finances, Medicare, Medicaid, elder law and much more.

The event is free and will feature a complimentary continental breakfast and delicious lunch, but an RSVP is required. Call (239) 776-7353.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

