Deputies looking for scooter theft suspects caught on camera in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a suspected scooter thief and a woman suspected of helping him, both caught on camera in south Fort Myers on Friday night.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Lee County Sheriff’s office believes the man in the photo stole a scooter from Valerie’s Lounge, located at 17264 San Carlos Blvd., around 9:50 p.m. It also believes the woman seated on the bench may have been working with him, acting as a lookout.

If you can identify either person, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know