Cape Coral police investigating shooting, press conference to be held

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Skyline Blvd. and Cape Coral Parkway.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of SW 47 Terrace, police said.

There is a large police presence and yellow tape surrounding the area.

K9 officers are also on scene.

WINK News has a crew at the scene.

You can watch the press conference by following this link or in the player below:

