Cape Coral issues emergency water shortage advisory for irrigation purposes

Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez has issued a Notice of Emergency – Water Shortage Advisory for use of water for irrigation purposes.

The current two-day watering schedule remains in effect. All residents are asked to reduce the watering of lawns and landscaping on those days.

Residents also are “encouraged to consider voluntarily adjusting timers to water only one day each week.”

Hand watering is allowed at any time water levels in the freshwater canal system are declining quickly. These canals supply more than 50 percent of water used for irrigation.

Without conservation and rain, the City may need to move mandatory one-day watering.

The City also will be increasing enforcement activity to address illegal watering.

The watering days and hours depend on the last number of the home address:

Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 0

Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 1

Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 3 and 5

Wednesday and Saturday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 7 and 9

Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 2 and 4

Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 6 and 8

Non-residential, duplexes, and other multi-family units can water on Monday and Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Businesses, properties, or developments up to and including five acres in size with irrigation systems that must irrigate multiple properties with different watering times can water on Monday and Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Businesses, properties, or developments more than five acres in size with irrigation systems that simultaneously irrigate multiple properties with different watering times can water on Monday and Friday from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

