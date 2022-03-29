1 person found dead near Cape Coral intersection

One person has been found dead near an intersection in Cape Coral Tuesday morning.

The Cape Coral Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are both present near the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard South and Veterans Parkway, where a body has been seen in the street. LCSO is assisting with traffic control as law enforcement investigates.

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the scene, although a vehicle crash was reported at the same intersection, leading to southbound Del Prado Boulevard South being shut down.

WINk News is waiting to hear back from CCPD’s public information office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know