Tice family looking for a new place to live after fire tears through home

A family is on a tight deadline to find a new place to live after a fire ripped through their home on Saturday.

This is all that’s left tonight of the trailer that caught fire Saturday morning in Tice.

The fire didn’t waste time destroying Eva Perkins’ home. Firefighters got to her neighborhood in minutes, but the flames had already engulfed the house.

“We don’t know what to do,” said Perkins. “We lost all our work equipment everything is gone,” said Perkins’ boyfriend, Eric Hood.

Perkins, Hood, and her son Carl woke up to the smoke and got out with the clothes on their backs. One dog got out with them. Their two other dogs didn’t make it.

Perkins and Hood said they had no choice but to start over again. It will be rough, but they’re thankful they will do so together.

“We have no place. We have nothing. Some people donated me these clothes. This is all I have to wear right now. I’ve been wearing the same thing for three days,” said Perkins.

The American Red Cross is helping the couple and her son with a place to stay, but that won’t last forever.

While clothes, phones, and other valuables are gone, Perkins said her message to everyone watching is simple. “We got to just appreciate what we have and be supportive of what we have and tell each other I love you,” said Perkins.

Perkins said firefighters believe an electrical problem caused the fire.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Matthew Seaver

