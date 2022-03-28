‘Spring cleaning’ your finances and setting your family up for success

It’s the time of your we generally think of traditional spring cleaning of your home. But finances are another area of your life that can use an annual check.

One of the simplest things you should do annually is to look at your insurance policies and make any changes to beneficiaries if needed. Many people also don’t have a will, which can become even more important after you have kids, buy a home, or start a business.

Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS Bonita Springs, talks about the things you can do to ‘clean up’.

