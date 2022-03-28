Some Ukrainian refugees flee war-torn country to Southwest Florida

The United States is expected to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, and Southwest Florida is preparing to welcome some of those people.

When it is possible, every effort is made to try to place refugees with family.

In the early ’90s, some Ukrainians came to Florida when there were ethnic tensions in post-soviet states, so there is a community here.

We do have a few people who have come to stay with relatives already here, however, the U.S government has to acknowledge that they’re going to accept them. And then they said about to place them.

For now, the Diocese of Venice is collecting money for Ukrainian relief.

The money is distributed through a group called Catholic Relief Services.

They’ve worked in the country for decades and now are helping people fleeing the country.

If you want to donate to the Diocese to help with Ukrainian relief you can do that by following this link.

Reporter: Breana Ross



