Snowbirds; before heading back north, don’t throw food away, donate it

Lee County Solid Waste’s fourth annual “Donated not Wasted” campaign starts soon to encourage seasonal residents and visitors to donate unopened pantry items before returning North.

Since the program’s inception, 15,193 pounds of food has been diverted from potential disposal and sent to the Harry Chapin Food Bank – enough food to provide 12,660 meals.

To help, drop off unopened canned or dry goods between Monday, April 4, and Monday, April 18, at any library or Lee County Recreation Center (like Veterans Park Rec Center, 55 Homestead Rd S).

For more information, visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste or call 239-533-8000.

Drop off locations:

Recreation Centers

· Estero Rec Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

· North Ft Myers Rec Center, 2000 North Recreation Park Way

· Veterans Park Rec Center, 55 Homestead Rd South, Lehigh Acres

· Wa-Ke Hatchee Rec Center, 16760 Bass Rd, Ft Myers

Library locations

· Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds St.

· Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace

· Captiva Memorial Library, 11560 Chapin Lane

· Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Public Library, 3095 Blount St., Ft Myers

· East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

· Ft Myers Regional Library, 2450 First Street

· Ft Myers Beach Public Library, 2755 Estero Blvd

· Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 W. 10th St., Boca Grande

· Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Ft Myers

· North Ft Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail

· Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd. N., Cape Coral

· Pine Island Public Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia

· Riverdale Branch Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Ft Myers

· Sanibel Public Library, 770 Dunlop Road

· South County Regional Library, 21100 Three Oaks Parkway, Estero

Others

· Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7751 Penzance Blvd., Ft Myers

· Topaz Court Solid Waste Annex, 6441 Topaz Court, Ft Myers

