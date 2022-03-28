Red Cross helps ​person affected by an RV fire in ​LaBelle

On Sunday night, American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter, responded to an RV fire on ​N. Bridge Street in LaBelle Fla. The team helped coordinate emergency aid to a person impacted by the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The Disaster Action Team is a group of local, specially trained, Red Cross volunteer responders, who are ready to take action at these emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Disaster Action Team volunteers also provide emotional support and information to help families begin the process of recovery. Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge, a gift made possible by donations to the Red Cross.

“Families in our community, across the country and around the world turn to the Red Cross every day for help because emergencies don’t stop,” The Red Cross says, “Hospital patients still need lifesaving blood; neighbors still need food, shelter, and care after disasters; and military families still need support. Your help is needed to fulfill the urgent needs of our mission today at redcross.org/SouthFlorida. ”

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO:

Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.

Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.

Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting alerts to help keep the user safe. And the Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.

Writer: WINK News

