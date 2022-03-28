Eurowings makes inaugural trip to Southwest Florida International Airport

The first non-stop flight from airline Eurowings arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport from Germany on Monday.

Eurowings said they started operations just 247 days ago and on Monday they began their new route in Fort Myers. A flight will leave to Germany just after 6 p.m.

The flight’s arrival came in with 270 passengers.

Fire rescue was on site as well to welcome the jet to RSW with water cannons.

The airline will be flying to Fort Myers three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A previous airline flew between RSW and Germany, but the trips were discontinued due to the pandemic.

