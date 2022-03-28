Dry weather persists Monday; Monitoring elevated fire danger risk

After a beautiful weekend of weather, dry weather will continue into midweek as high pressure continues to build across the area both aloft and at the surface.

One of the things we’ll be monitoring over the next two to three days will be a risk for elevated fire danger, thanks to the dry air that has settled into the area. Fire danger on Monday is forecast to be “high” to “very high” across the majority of Southwest Florida.

Highs will warm back into the mid and upper 80s Monday afternoon under a mix of high clouds and sunshine.

Highs will eventually climb back to 90 degrees by Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the eastern United States.

Our next system will begin to approach by late in the work week. This will bring the return of some rain and thunderstorms on Friday, with additional chances set to persist into the weekend.

Reporter: KC Sherman



