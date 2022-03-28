Collier County TikTok star denied protective order against alleged stalker

A Collier County teen who found fame on social media also attracted stalkers. The TikTok star was targeted by a young man who fired shots into her home last year.

On July 10, A stalker came to Ava Majury’s house at the Raffia Preserve in Collier County and fired a shotgun through her front door. This was after Majury blocked the Maryland man online. He sent her thousands of messages asking for photos of her body and feet. That man was shot and killed by Majury’s father.

On Monday, Ava Majury was in court asking for a personal protection order against another person she claims is a stalker. Even though Majury fears her safety, the judge denied the request.

Majury is used to having an audience with more than a million followers on TikTok. On Monday, Majury showed her vulnerable side in front of a very different audience in a courtroom.

During proceedings, she was questioned by a lawyer.

Lawyer: “So you are presently not in school?”

Majury: “No.”

Lawyer: “And you were attending school in person prior to all this happening?”

Majury: “Yes.”

Lawyer: “And you quit the soccer team, correct?”

Majury: “Yes.”

Lawyer: “You love soccer.”

Majury: “Yeah.”

Lawyer: “And you’re not seeing your friends in school either?”

Majury: “No.”

Lawyer: “You having any nightmares?”

Majury: “Yes.”

Majury told a judge this was all because of someone she used to go to school with. She accused the student of helping her July attacker and stalking and harassing her by following her around in the hallways and staring.

“All undisputed that in a young woman’s mind that caused such distress that what she loves what she needs more than anything as a teenager is to be in school with her friends playing soccer yet the fear proven is that she stayed home because she feared,” said Ava Majury’s Attorney Lanny J. Davis.

The judge said Majury’s lawyers didn’t present enough evidence against her classmate for him to grant an injunction for protection against stalking. Majury now wants to move on.

“Although today didn’t go as we wanted it to, I’m glad I got my truth out, and my story was told,” said Majury.

The lawyer for the student accused of stalking argued her client only ever tried to help Majury and never threatened her. The judge agreed.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know