2 Southwest Florida players each win $1M in scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery announced that David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Romano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Campbell also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Gigi, located at 2130 Ford Street in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 scratch-off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Additionally, Florida Lottery says this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.65.

Scratch-off games comprise of approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know