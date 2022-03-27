Teen who shot at LCSO deputy in Lehigh Acres turns himself in

The intense search for a teen wanted in a deputy-involved shooting in Lehigh Acres has ended. 17-year-old Eusebio Montoya is now in custody after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say he turned himself in.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Montoya turning himself in on Saturday night with a video of them escorting him to the Lee County Jail.

Montoya is accused of opening fire on a deputy and shooting another teen. Montoya faces charges of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a minor in possession of a firearm.

“We used all available resources in the manhunt, and would have pursued him to the end of the earth. You don’t threaten the lives of residents, shoot at a civilian, and one of my family members, and walk away,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a post on Facebook.

During Montoya’s first court appearance on Sunday, the judge ordered that he be held in secure detention for 21 days. Montoya will appear in front of the Judge again on Monday. His arraignment is set for April 11.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home off of Gilbert Avenue South in Lehigh Acres for a domestic-related incident.

While on the scene, they approached a vehicle with a person sitting inside. That is when they say Montoya approached and began shooting at the deputy. The deputy was not hurt, but several bullets hit a 16-year-old boy nearby.

Deputies then returned fire but say Montoya took off. They found his gun behind homes several streets away.

The 16-year-old boy who was shot was rushed to the hospital. WINK News does not know his condition at this time.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know