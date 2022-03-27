Fantastic weather ahead of a weekday warmup

Our weather conditions will feel very similar to Saturday, with slightly weaker wind speeds.

A gradual warm-up will place our high temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Tuesday. Today’s occasional gusts of wind will make for a moderate chop on our bays.

Additionally, the pairing of dry air with those winds will contribute to an increased fire danger outlook. All of our coastal counties are now under “High” or “Very High” fire danger index.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know