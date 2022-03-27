Dry weather sparks fires in Lee County

Dry weather on Sunday made it easier for fires to pop up and spread. One popped up on Algiers Beach at Gulf Side City Park.

Another fire continued in Bonita Springs at Vincent and Sand Roads. That fire grew to 120 acres but is now 100% contained.

However, being contained does not mean being extinguished. Bonita Fire says what it does mean is that it’s only a matter of time before the fire runs out o fuel and is put out completely.

Fire trucks and an airplane circled the smoke-filled area. The scene was similarly active on Saturday.

Betsy Matthews lives in Bonita Springs and saw some of the smoke. “I saw the smoke immediately. It was white smoke, and then it turned black. So I knew they must be putting water on it,” said Mathews.

A spokesperson for Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District told WINK News that she is the same as the one that was burning on Saturday.

Now, if you look at the tweet from the Florida Forest Service, it says in part that the fire started on Saturday.

#0081 #SandRoadFire. Located in Bonita Springs north of Bonita Beach Rd. and near Vincent Rd. is 90% contained at 95 acres. This was a fire from yesterday that the weather caused run again today. 2 dozers, 2 helicopters, and a fixed wing airplane on scene. Nothing threatened. — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2022

Mathews says this was no surprise for her. “I wasn’t surprised with the wind we’ve had in the dry weather. I kind of expected it,” said Mathews.

That fire grew to 120 acres by Sunday afternoon.

“We often see smoke from the controlled burns and people say ‘what’s the smoke?’ ‘Oh, it’s controlled burn.’ But this time was different,” Mathews said.

“I lost a house and a fire so I take it very seriously. And I know how quickly fire can spread and do the unexpected. So I’ve been keeping my eye on it but not nervous. We have a wonderful fire department here,” said Mathews.

As for evacuations, a spokesperson to Bonita fire said no evacuations were necessary. But, they said the firefighters will remain on since throughout the night and on Monday.

