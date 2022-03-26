Windy, dry, and sunny forecast for Saturday

Highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect breezy conditions beginning this afternoon, with wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour possible this evening. The fire danger index has been slightly upgraded thanks to today’s dry conditions and strong winds. All of our counties are under a moderate (2/5) fire danger index with Charlotte and Lee counties experiencing a slightly higher threat.

Today’s boating forecast will feature moderate chop and two to four-foot wave heights in the gulf. High temperatures will slowly return to the upper-80s and 90s by Wednesday.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



