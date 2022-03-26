Small brush fire in Bonita Springs

Due to dry conditions, there is a heightened fire risk on Saturday. And according to fire crews, a fire has sparked in Bonita Springs.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District confirmed to WINK News that they are working to contain a one-acre brush fire. This is happening near the intersection of Vincent road and Sand Road.

They have also requested additional units due to the dry weather conditions.

Fire crews also say the fire is in a hard-to-reach area surrounded by sugar sand.

Firefighters will be on scene until the fire is under control and exstinguished.

