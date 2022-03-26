Precautionary boil water notice issued for Bokeelia, Saint James City

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Bokeelia and Saing James City that is affecting 6,000 customers in the area.

According to a press release, from the Great Pine Island Water Association, they received unbalanced power and high voltage from Lee County Electric Cooperative overnight which led to water pumps shutting down and losing system pressure.

LCEC and their team is responding to the situation.

Customers are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for a minimum of one minute before consumption.

A minimum of two days of testing is required by the Lee County Health Department for clearance.

If you have any questions, go to the Greater Pine Island Water Association website at pineislandwater.com or call the office at 239-283-1071, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

