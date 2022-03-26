Fraudulent roofing claims are on the rise: How to avoid getting duped

A warning for Florida homeowners: Fraudulent roofing claims are on the rise.

Con artists continue to target homeowners by offering to replace roofs while getting your insurance company to foot the bill in full.

The Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters is hoping to educate homeowners so when they come across something that sounds like a scam they don’t become victims.

Unlicensed contractors, roofers and insurance professionals are not qualified and are taking advantage of the vulnerable population.

Chris Cury, the president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters, has some warning signs to look out for to avoid becoming a victim.

“Most folks are not familiar with how to how to put their lives back together after a catastrophic loss. It’s very complicated. It’s very stressful. And if somebody comes and offers you, the sun, the moon and the stars, it’s not hard to understand why a person who’s in that situation would say help and turn to the wrong person,” Cury said. “If their business cards, contracts, and advertisements do not have a licensed number on them. They do not have a fraud statement. They’re offering free rebates. They’re offering free deductibles. And contracts include anything close to an assignment of benefits, which basically hands all your rights to that claim and the money when it comes in over to someone else.”

Cury said the legislature has taken action already that would allow for more control against fraudulent activity, but without enforcement and prosecution, the number of scams will only increase.

The best way to know if someone is a licensed contractor is to check online.

You can verify a license at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

You can also verify if someone is a licensed insurance professional here.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo



