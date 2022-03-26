Fire breaks out in Tice mobile home, 2 people escape

Two people were able to escape from their mobile home after it went up in flames in the Tice community on Saturday morning.

The call was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 540 block of New York Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a plume of smoke and flames.

Eva said she and her 21-year-old son Carl were able to escape from their home. She said she was able to grab one of her dogs, but two other dogs did not make it.

Both Eva and Carl were in tears as they spoke about what happened.

The pair said they lost everything in the fire, including their phones.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know