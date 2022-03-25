US Census: Lee County is second-fastest-growing county in Florida

Southwest Florida, especially Lee County, is growing fast.

U.S. Census data shows Lee County is the second-fastest-growing county in the state.

Water, warmth and the way of life are drawing more people to the area.

“We moved down in the end of July, so not even a year,” said Matt Travnik, of North Fort Myers.

Travnik moved from Erie, Pennsylvania, known for its massive snowfalls and bitter temperatures.

“We don’t have snow down here so this is beautiful,” Travnik said.

Between April 2020, when the pandemic shut down the nation, and July of 2021, more than 27,000 people relocated to Lee County.

That is 1,800 new neighbors every month.

“2021 will go down in the record book as the greatest market of all time,” said Denny Grimes, a real estate expert of 40 years.

To Grimes, the population explosion makes a lot of sense.

“Florida’s doors have been open, we haven’t been as restricted, we’ve got kind of more a little bit more conservative values. And that is a draw, people like that freedom,” Grimes said.

Jae Ma moved to Florida from California.

“Coming from where we were, prices are more reasonable. Like there’s places that we’ve seen here that would be probably like double as far as land,” Ma said.

But Ma said she hasn’t been able to buy a home. Inflation might not affect her, but it’s been tough on many other residents, like Travnik.

Travnik said he hasn’t been able to purchase a home.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “We’ve been outbid. We’ve lost some opportunities here and there and just as soon as something hits the market, it goes. It’s tough trying to find that right house.”

Lee County is also seeing growing pains.

Mark Dunn, in Cape Coral, sees it.

“Infrastructure needs to be thought about now and it takes a long time for those projects to get going,” Dunn said.

There is road work and water and sewer concerns. And that’s on top of what the new residents are doing to housing prices.

The average rent in Lee County is $1,700.

Bob Burns owns Ralph’s Place in Cape Coral. Even he feels the sting of so many people moving here.

“Financially, we’re all doing very well but again you know with the traffic issues you know they’ve got to address that before they keep building,,” Burns said.

Realtors told WINK News the road and schools are going to have to play catchup.

Cape Coral will soon get water from Fort Myers and Fort Myers currently needs to get water from Lee County.

So the growing pains might continue for a while.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Gail Levy



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know