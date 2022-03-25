The Price is Right Live coming to Barbara B Mann this weekend

The Price Is Right Live is headed to Fort Myers on March 27. It’s the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win.

Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car. Play classic games just like on television’s longest-running and most popular game show, from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you’ll no doubt love this, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show.

For more information on how to see the show go to bbmannpah.com.

