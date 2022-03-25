SWFL Music Education Center holding community outreach event Saturday

The Southwest Florida Music Education Center is reaching out to an underserved community on Saturday, inviting music educators, mental health professionals and musically talented neurodivergent young adults to come together for a community engagement event.

Amaya Moher, daughter of board chair and founder Rob Moher, is musically gifted, but when the family went looking for some sort of program that caters to neurodivergent students, they came up empty. Amaya has sensory issues, which can be tricky when you are learning music, so her family decided to create their own education center.

“This journey started long time ago, as we tried to explore what options were available to her as a young musician who has a real passion for wanting to perform and share her gift of music,” Rob Moher said. “We wanted to give her the top-level training, but she was not ready for a college, with sensory issues, with just the scale and the intensity of those programs.”

Everyone is welcome to participate in the hands-on musical experience from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Artis-Naples, located at 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Visit the Center’s website to register.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

