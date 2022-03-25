Puppies rescued from culvert in Immokalee

Six puppies and their mother are safe thanks to Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

The dog family was stuck in a culvert drain in Immokalee and Animal Control and the Immokalee Fire Control District was called to help rescue them on Tuesday.

Animal Control officers used food and a phone app with whining puppy sounds to get some of the puppies out.

Immokalee firefighters then used the jaws of life to get the remaining puppy and dog mom out.

The family was taken to the Collier County animal shelter for much-needed baths and food.

The puppies and mom were taken by the Gulf Coast Humane Society, Collier County Domestic Animal Services said.

It’s unclear if or when they will be up for adoption.

