New video: People help employee mauled by tiger in Collier County

WINK News has obtained new video of the moments after a tiger mauled an employee at an animal sanctuary. In that video, you can hear people attempting to help the man and taking him through the injuries he sustained and what was happening.

The help is the uplifting part, but the frightening part is the agony the man is in. And WINK News wants to warn you that the video of Ignacio Martinez, known as Nacho, may be disturbing.

You can hear the frantic 911 calls as first responders rushed to a man who had been bitten by a tiger. “We need an ambulance fast. Someone got attacked by a tiger.”

“Tiger is still in the enclosure. Everybody is safe, but you’re going to need a helicopter. There’s major lacerations… arms are still intact, but they’re in pretty bad shape.”

First came the urgent calls for help, and then came the response from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO body camera video shows 48-year-old Ignacio Martinez lying on the ground.

While he was awake and conscious, he had an open wound after a tiger bit down on both of his arms.

“Nacho, what were you doing in the cage…?”

A report from the sheriff’s office says that Martinez followed the tiger’s caretaker into a restricted area without permission and tried to touch the animal. You can see a deputy helping to cover the open wounds in the body cam video.

And, you can hear Nacho begging for help. “What time is the ambulance..*inaudible.* Ok, the ambulance is comin, they’re comin.”

Clearly Martinez is in great pain. “I’m a f****** dead,” you can hear him say.

Martinez believed he would die, but everyone assured him he was going to be ok.

One thing we never see in this video is the tiger.

“He wasn’t inside the cage, from what I know. He was outside the cage. Looks like she pulled him.”

The tiger was not hurt.

And, the owner of Wooten’s said he will not be talking about tiger mauling until the ongoing investigations are complete.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Jennifer Morejon

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know