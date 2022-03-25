Lee County Sheriff Marceno: Teenager accused of firing at deputy, injuring 16-year-old boy

A 17-year-old suspect is on the run after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the boy fired a gun at a Lee County deputy, injuring a 16-year-old in the crossfire in Lehigh Acres on Friday morning.

According to Marceno, a deputy was called out to a home on Gilbert Avenue South about a domestic incident. The deputy was speaking to a 16-year-old boy in a car outside the home when the suspect, 17-year-old Eusebio Montoya, arrived and fired at the deputy. He missed but struck the teenager multiple times as the deputy returned fire.

Montoya ran away. Deputies later found his gun, but Montoya has yet to be found.

Marceno says the 16-year-old is being treated at the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers said, “While we know he ditched one gun this morning, we don’t know if he has other firearms. He should absolutely be considered armed and dangerous.”

If you’ve seen him in the last few hours, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

