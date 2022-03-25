Death investigation underway at Eastwood Golf Course in Fort Myers; course still open

Fort Myers police are investigating a death at the Eastwood Gold course.

The Eastwood Golf Course is located at 4600 Bruce Herd Lane in Fort Myers.

The course is still open for golfers.

No other information is known at this time.

