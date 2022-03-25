A death investigation is underway at Eastwood Golf Course. (CREDIT: WINK News)
FORT MYERS

Death investigation underway at Eastwood Golf Course in Fort Myers; course still open

Published: March 25, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
Updated: March 25, 2022 11:14 AM EDT

Fort Myers police are investigating a death at the Eastwood Gold course.

The Eastwood Golf Course is located at 4600 Bruce Herd Lane in Fort Myers.

The course is still open for golfers.

No other information is known at this time.

 

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:WINK News
