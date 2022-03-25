Cloudy start to Friday with sunshine returning for the afternoon

Clouds continue to blanket the area behind a cold front that moved through Southwest Florida overnight Thursday. A few quick moving light areas of rain will remain a possibility through Friday morning.

Behind the front, drier air moving in will help erode Friday morning’s cloud deck and put an end to the rain chances from northwest to southeast. This will allow for the full on return of sunshine for the afternoon! Highs will run slightly cooler than average today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Beautiful conditions continue into both days of the weekend as high pressure builds back in. Lots of sunshine will be on tap for both Saturday and Sunday with a persistent breeze out of the northwest. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll also get to enjoy some cooler nights for the weekend and the start of next week, with lows back in the 50s for most through Tuesday morning! Enjoy!

