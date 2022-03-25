Cape Coral woman sentenced to 15 years for killing mother

A self-proclaimed former cult member has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to killing her mother.

Mariya Lynn Kelly, 22, was arrested in 2020 after stabbing her mother during an argument in a Cape Coral home.

Kelly claimed her mother hit her over the head.

Kelly was once part of a cult known as “Carbon Nation” but left after saying she thought it was too extreme for her. The cult reportedly practices polygamy and nudism.

