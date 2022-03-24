Vice-chair of Charlotte County Airport Authority arrested on election charges

Commissioner James Walker Herston, the vice-chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority, was arrested Thursday on election crime charges.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Herston, elected as a board member representing District 5, is accused of falsifying election documents by misrepresenting to voters that he lived in District 5 when he did not. The by-laws of the Charlotte County Airport Authority require that each commissioner must reside in the district from which the candidate seeks election for at least six months immediately before the time of qualification to run for the seat. It is alleged that Herston never lived in District 5 at all.

Following an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office, Herston was charged with one count each of unauthorized or unlawful acts related to driver’s license or identification card and criminal use of personal identification information, both third-degree felonies. He was also charged with two counts of perjury, both first-degree misdemeanors.

