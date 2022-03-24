Teen arrested for threatening to conduct a shooting at Oak Hammock Middle School

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy is under arrest after making a school shooting threat online.

LCSO says they received a tip from the FBI National Threat Operations Center about a threat against Oak Hammock Middle School. The sheriff’s office immediately began their own investigation into the threat.

Detectives learned that a threat to commit a shooting at Oak Hammock Middle School was made in a message in an online game. Detectives analyzed the online information and determined that the threat came from an account associated with a 14-year-old at a home in Lee County.

Investigators went to the home and arrested the teen for making a “Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting.”

“Making a threat to a school in Lee County is a mistake, we will find you and bring you to jail,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a statement about the arrest. “The safety of our students will always be my top priority.”

