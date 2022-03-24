Scattered rain, storms return Thursday ahead of a cold front

Grab the umbrella: While we will see plenty of dry time during the day, it will be paired with periods of on-and-off rain and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front set to move through overnight Thursday.

While most of us don’t have any severe threat in place from the Storm Prediction Center, we do have a Level 1 out of 5 risk clipping northern DeSoto, Charlotte and Highlands counties. Nevertheless, the better ingredients for severe weather will be to the north of the Southwest Florida viewing area.

Rainfall chances and totals will be higher the farther north you go, where amounts of up to 0.50″ will be possible. Look for lower amounts farther south, where most areas will only see 1/5 of an inch at best.

Rain chances will dwindle late tonight, though a few showers will still be possible Friday morning. From there, dry cooler air will begin to move in! We’ll feel a nice drop in humidity beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

With lower humidity, we’ll also get to enjoy some cooler nights! Lows will return to the 50s with highs back in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

Reporter: KC Sherman



