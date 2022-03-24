Paul Fleming, restaurateur, travels to Poland border to help feed Ukrainian refugees

A famous restaurateur traveled to Poland to help World Central Kitchen feed Ukrainian immigrants at the border.

Paul Fleming, responsible for P.F. Chang’s, Flemings Steakhouse and other chains, said it was “somewhat of a calling” that made him go on the unforgettable trip.

Fleming is no stranger to feeding the hungry, but not like this during a war.

“If you want to do something for people that are hungry, you need to go feed them. Don’t just write a check, figure out how to help,” Fleming said.

He spent eights day with World Central Kitchen serving food and doing whatever he could to help.

“The first day I was there, I was at the train station, some people come by train and it’s as sad as you think it would be and it’s all women and children,” Fleming said.

Fleming said he is disappointed he didn’t stay longer.

“I was disappointed that I was scared to go into Ukraine and there are all kinds of volunteers in Lviv,” Fleming said.

Fleming said he will always remember the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

Reporter: Jennifer Morejon

Writer: WINK News

