Nine dogs die of parvovirus in Port Charlotte home; investigation underway

Charlotte County Animal Control is investigating the death of at least nine puppies, all found at a Port Charlotte home.

According to a report, the agency was tipped off on March 11 by someone who called and said they saw six dead puppies in the home’s backyard.

The dogs died from a parvovirus outbreak, according to Brian Jones, with Charlotte County Animal Control.

Another three dogs were taken from the home and have also tested positive for parvovirus, Jones said. A bearded dragon was also taken.

Jones said the case has been treated as an animal cruelty investigation. Jones said if an animal becomes sick, it needs to be treated medically.

The owners of the home have not been charged with a crime.

The animals are doing well and getting the medical care they need, Jones said.

Deputies and animal control investigators went to the home and found nine dead pit bull mixes between the ages of four to 12 months.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know