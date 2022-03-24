Lee County Parks & Recreation offers Easter egg hunts

Five Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will offer opportunities for children to put their egg-hunting skills to the test in advance of Easter, which is April 17. All information is available at www.leeparks.org.

The days and locations for upcoming events are:

April 2, South Fort Myers:

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers. Children up to age 12, their families and friends are invited to the egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring a camera. Participation is $5 per child (cash only); adults can attend for free. For more information, call 239-432-2154.

April 2, Pine Island:

The Pine Island 6-8 Grade Golden Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Philips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia. This free event is for children of middle school age. The first 100 participants will receive a candy bag. Partipants will have the chance to find golden eggs with special prizes. To register and for more information, call 239-283-4110.

April 16, Lehigh Acres:

Veterans Park Ultimate Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the park, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres. More than just an egg hunt, it’s the ultimate egg hunt. The cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required. Participants can register online at www.leeparks.org/register, at the Veterans Park Recreation Center or by calling 239-369-1521.

April 16, Estero:

Estero EGGStravaganza will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Estero Recreation Center, 9200

Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Preregistration is required by calling the recreation center at 239-533-1470 or online at www.leeparks.org/register. The egg hunt, goodie bags, crafts, refreshments and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny are for children age 12 and under. The cost is $5 per child. Bring your camera and basket. The first egg hunt begins at 8:30 a.m. with 15-minute time slots until 10:45 a.m. EGGStraSpecial Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. – an adaptive division for any child with special needs. Each group has the chance to find a prize egg, which wins them an Easter basket full of goodies. This is an outdoor event, weather permitting. For more information, call the Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

April 16, Boca Grande:

The Boca Grande Egg Hunt will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. This free event is sponsored by The Friends of Boca Grande Community Center. Activities include an egg hunt for ages 11 and under, and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera. Please arrive by 9:50 a.m. Individually wrapped soft candy donations are welcome. For more information, call 941-964-2564 or visit www.leeparks.org. The Boca Grande Community Center is located at 131 1st St., Boca Grande.

