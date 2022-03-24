Funeral to be held for Maleena Valdez, girl killed in day care crash

On Thursday, Maleena Valdez’s family and friends will say goodbye to the 4-year-old killed in a crash as she played in her day care’s playground.

The driver in the crash, 18-year-old Kiara Morant, remains in DeSoto County Jail on a $200,000 bond. She faces two counts of driving without a license and causing injury or death.

Another 5-year-old was also injured.

Tragedy is not new for the Arcadia community.

A year ago, 12-year-old Laiellah Hatcher was killed in a house fire as she tried to rescue her dog.

Five years ago, to the same day, brothers Marcus, Kiani and Kameran Clark, murdered by fire, were also laid to rest.

In the face of great pain, the Arcadia community rises.

“It’s for our community,” said Jordan Deriso. “We have people that I work with every day, employees and coworkers, that are really impacted by this. I mean, the emotional trauma, it’s just crazy. It’s going to take a little while to get over it but this is a way we can come together as a community and say we’re in this with you.”

Deriso and his company donated their time to protect the day care.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is make an impenetrable barrier to where a car can come and hit this thing at 40 miles an hour and not get through to the kids,” Deriso said.

Deriso said he can’t imagine what Maleena’s parents are going through.

“I’ve got a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old so it hits pretty close to home,” Deriso said. “Can’t imagine, I really can’t.”

The viewing and the funeral for Maleena begins at 6 p.m.

