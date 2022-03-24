Floridians with pools cashing in on state’s Airbnb popularity

The summer travel season is expected to be huge in 2022 and that could mean lots of money for Floridians; as it turns out, we are one of the more popular states for Airbnb travelers, especially those looking for a place with a pool.

With Florida’s sunshine and great weather, searches for Airbnbs with pools for this summer have gone up by more than 50%. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2021, a typical listing with a pool earned more than $8,000. Airbnb spokeswoman Liz Fusco says she expects that amount to double in 2022.

Florida is one of the top states with the highest share of listings featuring pools, the second-highest number in the entire country: 79% of listing statewide feature pools.

Fusco says right now is the best time to host and it’s best if people book early.

“You know, as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, you know that so many guests are already dreaming about their summer vacation; and of course, for many, a retreat isn’t going to be complete without a little bit of lounging by the pool,” Fusco said. “Florida is going to be an ideal destination for that.”

Fusco says if you have a home with a pool, now is the best time to rent it out if you’re looking to do so. Last year, on average, an Airbnb host made $8,600 each time, and Fusco says it looks like people could make much more this year.

“Airbnb is going to make it easier for people to find listings with pools in Florida as well as around the world, especially because we know that demand is slowly increasing for listings with pools,” Fusco said. “Actually, from Q3 to Q4 of 2021, searches for ‘Airbnb with pools’ during the summer increased by more than 50%.”

Florida is, in fact, second in the U.S. for such listings, only behind Hawaii.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

