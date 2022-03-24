Collier County woman facing 5 felonies after traffic stop

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she gave them a fake name and was found to be in possession of several controlled substances.

The sheriff’s office says they pulled over an SUV at Hunter Boulevard and 55th Street Southwest. They say the passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Alexis Rose Curry, 28, gave deputies a fake name and was using a fake accent.

Deputies say they recognized Curry from her previous encounters with law enforcement despite her having dyed her hair blonde. They say Curry eventually gave them her real identity.

When deputies ran Curry through their system, they found an active felony arrest warrant. They arrested her on the warrant at that time. After taking her into custody, deputies searched her and found fentanyl, methadone, Xanax, and the anti-seizure drug Klonopin.

Curry faces a felony charge for violating probation and four felony possession of controlled substance charges.

Deputies did not say if the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

