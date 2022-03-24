Authorities searching for woman accused of trying to steal from Lehigh Walmart

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say attempted to steal from a Walmart in Lehigh Acres.

The incident at the store, at 2523 Lee Blvd., happened on Thursday, according to a post from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the woman was seen walking around the store with a cart of overflowing items and would periodically put items into reusable bags.

When she finished, authorities aid, she headed towards the exit without paying but was approached by a Walmart employee. She then took off running and left behind merchandise valued at $1,094.

She has a tattoo on her left forearm.

If you are able to identify this female, please give us a call. Cash reward possible through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

